Fetch ME a Home: August, 26th, 2017

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- This week's Fetch ME a Home featured pet is Kit the cat!

Kit wanted nothing more than to run and find a warm, soft place to hide while on our show today, but that is because his idea of a good time is a quiet morning snuggled up next to you. Kit would do best in a home where he can be the only cat, however he's done well with other felines at his current shelter.

If you would like to adopt this gentle, shy boy, you can find him at HART of Maine.

Fetch ME a Home airs every Saturday on the Weekend Morning Report. If you're up for adopting other pets, you can do so at any of these other animal shelters near you: The Ark, New Hampshire SPCA, Kennebec Humane Society, Coastal Aroostook Humane Society, PAWS, SPCA of Hancock County, Cocheco Valley Humane Society, Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, Lucky Pup Rescue, Coastal Humane Society, Chinchilla Shelter of Maine, and Animal Welfare Society.

