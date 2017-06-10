Fetch ME a Home: June 10th, 2017

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- This week's Fetch ME a Home featured pet is Oliver!

Oliver is a four-year-old wire hair dachshund with brown eye that could melt any heart. This little guy had to be surrendered when his owners couldn't commit enough time to him. Now, Ollie is looking for a home with enough time and energy to care for and love him.

At first, Oliver is shy- he may even lay on his belly when you approach him. However, he warms up to new people quickly and gives out plenty of kisses. Ollie gets along well with kids and other dogs, but hasn't been around cats.

If you would like to open your home and heart to Oliver, you can contact Lucky Pup Rescue today!

Fetch ME a Home airs every Saturday on the Weekend Morning Report.

