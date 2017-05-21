Fetch ME a Home: May 21, 2017

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- This week's Fetch ME a Home pet is Bessy!

Bessy is just over a year old, a hound mix, and very healthy. She loves to explore, play, and give kisses to humans. Since she is still young, Bessy could benefit from a little training, but is already listening well!

If you would like to make Bessy a part of your family, you can contact Costal Humane Society in Brunswick.

Fetch ME a Home airs every Saturday on the Weekend Morning Report. If you're up for adopting other pets, you can do so at any of these other animal shelters near you: there's: The Ark, New Hampshire SPCA, Kennebec Humane Society, Coastal Aroostook Humane Society, PAWS, SPCA of Hancock County, Cocheco Valley Humane Society, Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, Lucky Pup Rescue, Coastal Humane Society, Chinchilla Shelter of Maine.

© 2017 WCSH-TV