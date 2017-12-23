Fetch ME a Home: Shelter roundup on a stormy day December 23, 2017

Fetch ME A Home Logo (Photo: WCSH)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- This week's Fetch ME a Home was impacted by Friday's heavy snowfall, so for safety reasons, the Weekend Morning Report crew decided not to have a live guest travel on the icy roads to come on the show. However, we made a call to action asking our partner shelters to send in pictures and videos of animals looking for homes, and they did not disappoint!

The folks over at Hart of Maine Animal Shelter shared Maxwell with us! This little guy is a talkative seven-year-old who has been declawed and loved spending time with people. Maxwell has been known to bully other casts, so a home where he can be the only feline would be the best fit for him.

Brooklyn the dog can be found over at Animal Rescue of Kennebec! She is a one-year-old female with a lot of love to give! Brooklyn is shy at first and takes a bit of time to warm up, but once she does she makes sure you know how much she adores you! Brooklyn would do best in a home with no other dogs and preferably no small children.

Old dog, new tricks! Kaylie comes from Lucky Pup Rescue! Don't be fooled by her age, at seven or eight years old, some dogs may start to slow down, but not Kaylie! She loves to have fun her friends, both dogs and humans alike! While she adores other dogs, Kaylie with do best in a feline-free home that is active and playful.

Last, but not least, it's Vernon! Vernon is a one-year-old Galgo breed from Spain. Like Greyhounds, Galgos are often mistreated and abandoned after being used for racing or hunting. But Vernon is embracing his second chance at life and is already loving Maine's snowy winters! Vernon can be found at Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland.

Fetch ME a Home airs every Saturday on the Weekend Morning Report. If you're interest in adopting other pets, you can do so at any of these other animal shelters near you: The Ark, New Hampshire SPCA, Kennebec Humane Society, Coastal Aroostook Humane Society, PAWS, SPCA of Hancock County, Cocheco Valley Humane Society, Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, Lucky Pup Rescue, Coastal Humane Society, Maine Chinchilla Shelter, and Animal Welfare Society.

© 2017 WCSH-TV