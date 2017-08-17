Fire burns unoccupied Windham building

(Photo: Dolores-Gabe Gaboury)

WINDHAM, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A building in Windham with two apartments and a business was empty when a fire broke out.

Windham Fire Chief Brent Libby said his crews arrived at 114 Tandberg Trail within four minutes of being alerted to the fire at about 7:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Firefighters concentrated their efforts on the back of the building where the fire was most intense. Their efforts were helped by easy access to fire hydrants. No firefighters were injured, and no one else was in the building to be in the way of danger.

The fire also led to traffic delays with Tandberg Trail closed from Route 302 to Falmouth Road for several hours through the morning.

Libby said he contacted the State Fire Marshal's office to further investigate the cause of the fire.

© 2017 WCSH-TV