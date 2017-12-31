Fire damages LongHorn Steakhouse in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - At about 4.a.m on Sunday morning the Bangor Fire Department responded to a dumpster fire at LongHorn Steakhouse on Hogan Road in Bangor.

Bangor Assistant Fire Chief Anthony Riitano says that a small amount of fire reached into the cooler section of the building where firemen were able to put out the blaze quickly.

The fire was first noticed and reported by a person on his way into work. Assistant Fire Chief Riitano says that the fire probably started in the dumpster.

Assistant Fire Chief Riitano says no one was in the building when the fire took place and no one was hurt. There was no damage done to the restaurant part of the building.

Bangor LongHorn Streakhouse Managing Partner Chris Fowler says the fire melted through the aluminum outside of the freezer and brought smoke damage inside. LongHorn Steakhouse is spending Sunday throwing all of the product away and sanitizing the freezer.

Fowler says he hopes to be open for business tomorrow.

The fire is still under investigation with the State Fire Marshal's Office.

