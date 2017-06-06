Fire encroaches on tanks at heating fuel plant

Courtesy Chuck Blaquiere (Photo: Courtesy Chuck Blaquiere)

SOUTH PARIS, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- With so much fuel on hand at the Dead River Company, crews worked hard to prevent a fire at the plant in South Paris from getting worse.

The fire was reported before 8 p.m. on Monday. Multiple towns sent firefighters to help. They worked into the night until the fire was brought under control several hours later. No injuries were reported.

Dead River is a delivery business for heating oil and propane. But a Paris Fire Dept. captain said the flames were contained mostly to a building where paperwork and tools are stored. It was destroyed but the nearby propane tanks were spared.

Investigators from the State Fire Marshal's office are expected to survey the damage on Tuesday morning. Meanwhile, Dead River Company plans to be open for business as usual.

© 2017 WCSH-TV