Fire Fighters face sudden, dramatic explosion in Limestone

Body cam captures a sudden explosion in Limestone, Maine on Thursday (Photo: Courtesy Limestone Police)

LIMESTONE, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Incredible video from a body camera on Limestone's Police Chief shows a dramatic explosion at a fire in Limestone on Thursday.

Stacey Mahan was on scene at a fire when a sudden and dramatic explosion knocked himself and other crew members to the ground. Then the fire fighters and Police Chief rush to the aid of the fire fighter nearest the explosion.

The Chief said in a Facebook post that something on scene exploded and fire fighters rushed to help a fellow firefighter who was near the blast.

Limestone Police reached out to thank the firefighters for risking their lives each day. Mainers and citizens from around the country are also commenting their thanks for Emergency Responders and their bravery.

No one was hurt in the explosion.

