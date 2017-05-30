Fire in Orneville kills 1 man, 2 dogs

Flames of fire

ORNEVILLE, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Maine's Fire Marshal Office is investigating what caused a fatal fire in Orneville early Tuesday morning.

Sgt. Scott Richardson with the Fire Marshal's office says by the time crews got on the scene of the house fire around 1:30 a.m., on Little Boyd Lake road, the home was fully engulfed in flames.

Richardson says one man died in the fire, and two dogs. Officials say there was no one else in the home at the time of the fire.

Officials are not releasing the name of the man who died. The Medical Examiner is now trying to identify the man and determine the cause of death.

This story will be updated.

