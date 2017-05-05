Photo: Balch Springs Police Department Facebook

The officer who was terminated in the wake of the shooting death of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards now faces a murder charge, WFAA has learned.

An arrest warrant for Roy Oliver was issued and signed by a Dallas County judge late Friday afternoon. He has been charged with murder.

"The warrant was issued due to evidence that suggested Mr. Oliver intended to cause serious bodily injury and commit an act clearly dangerous to human life that caused the death of an individual," read a statement from the Dallas County Sheriff's Office.

Oliver is in the process of turning himself in, sources told WFAA’s Rebecca Lopez.

Edwards was the only person killed when officers responded to a call at a party in the 12300 block of Baron Drive in Balch Springs Saturday night. Oliver allegedly fired his weapon into a car full of teenagers as the car was leaving a house.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office has ruled Edwards' death a homicide, due to a rifle wound to the head.

The story of Edwards’ death has garnered national attention since the shooting. Thousands have called the Dallas County district attorney's office asking for an investigation.

Oliver was fired Wednesday.

Mesquite ISD released a statement earlier this week offering its sympathies to Edwards' family.

"He was a good student who was very well liked by his teachers, coaches and his fellow students," the statement read in part. "The entire district -- especially the staff and students of Mesquite High School -- are mourning this terrible loss."

Edwards played football at Mesquite High School.

