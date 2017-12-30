Firefighters battle blaze in Enfield

ENFIELD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Howland firefighters are on the scene of a fire on Old County Road in Enfield.
Firefighters say everyone got out safely and the fire is under control, but that the house is a total loss.
On the scene of a fire in Enfield. Firemen tell me everyone got out of the house safely and that they have the fire under control. They also say house is a total loss #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/ay0juXQAgU— Emily Milliron (@EmMilliron) December 31, 2017
