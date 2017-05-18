WLBZ
Firefighters make sure little boy's card gets to mom in heaven

kusa , WCSH 11:22 PM. EDT May 18, 2017

Each year on Mother's Day, Evan sends his mom a card. But this year they needed some help from firefighters to make sure it got all the way to heaven.

