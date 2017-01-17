Close First court appearance for Troy woman accused of infanticide First court appearance for Troy woman accused of infanticide. WLBZ 5:59 PM. EST January 17, 2017 TRENDING VIDEOS NEWS CENTER Video Forecast NEWS CENTER Video Forecast Three people injured when car hits motorcycle in Orrington More Stories Tips for keeping your 2017 fitness goals Jan 17, 2017, 6:08 p.m. New movies and music with Chris and Brett from Bull… Jan 17, 2017, 6:00 p.m. Cinch in a Pinch Mini Quiches - LimeRock Inn and… Jan 17, 2017, 6:17 p.m.