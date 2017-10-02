First Krispy Kreme Doughnut shop opens in Maine Tuesday

SACO, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — The wait is over for Krispy Kreme fans in Maine.
The doughnut giant will open a it's first Maine store in Saco on Tuesday, October 3 at 6:00 a.m. just in time for fall.
The Saco store is located at 540 Main Street.
The first 100 guests will receive a dozen free doughnuts every week for one year...that's 624 of the original glazed doughnuts.
The North Carolina based company days the first 50 guests in line will also get a commemorative t-shirt.
Mainers have to register for guest prizes and the registration begins at 3 p.m. on Monday.
For more information visit Krispy Kreme's Facebook page.
