First Krispy Kreme Doughnut shop opens in Maine Tuesday

MIAMI - MAY 17: Glazed Krispy Kreme doughnuts are seen May 17, 2004 in Miami, Florida. (Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

SACO, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — The wait is over for Krispy Kreme fans in Maine.

The doughnut giant will open a it's first Maine store in Saco on Tuesday, October 3 at 6:00 a.m. just in time for fall.

The Saco store is located at 540 Main Street.

The first 100 guests will receive a dozen free doughnuts every week for one year...that's 624 of the original glazed doughnuts.

(Photo: File, WFMY News 2)

The North Carolina based company days the first 50 guests in line will also get a commemorative t-shirt.

Mainers have to register for guest prizes and the registration begins at 3 p.m. on Monday.

For more information visit Krispy Kreme's Facebook page.

© 2017 WCSH-TV