Flags to fly at half-staff tomorrow to honor 9/11 victims

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - Gov. Paul LePage has directed that U.S. and Maine State flags be flown at half-staff all day on Patriot Day, Monday, Sept. 11, according to a press release by press secretary, Julie Rabinowitz.

“It is important to set aside this day of observance to recognize the sacrifices of those who were injured or lost as a result of the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001,” said Governor LePage. “Ann and I honor and remember these heroes, their families, our nation’s first responders and the dedication of our veterans and military members who are now serving. We must never forget.”

On Friday, President Trump signed a proclamation declaring September 11, 2017 as Patriot Day to honor the nearly 3,000 individuals who lost their lives on this day in 2001.

