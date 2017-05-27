Fmr. President Bush meets Maine K9 class

(Photo: Costa, Chris)

KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine (NEWS CENTER) --

Former President George H.W. Bush decided he wanted to appear in a photo with Maine police officers on Friday, according to the Maine State Police's Facebook page.

Every year, the K9 Patrol School decides on a location for a class picture that will help maintain the history of the unit, according to the post.

On May 26, Trooper Brian Hink of the 32nd Patrol School coordinated with the Secret Service to organize the class photo at Walker’s Point in Kennebunkport. During the screening process, the Secret Service have to get permission from the Bush Family. Former President George H.W. Bush said he wanted to become a part of the class photo.

