For some schools, finding school bus drivers is a challenge

YORK, Maine (AP) - A shortage of school bus drivers is leaving some schools across New England scrambling.



Schools have been forced to push back the first day of class, consolidate bus routes and pay sign-on bonuses to recruit drivers.



School districts and bus contractors say recruiting drivers is tough because of low unemployment and poor pay and benefits.



A recent survey by School Bus Fleet Magazine found 90 percent of school districts and bus contractors reported some level of shortage last year.



With school now in session, school bus contractors say more drivers are needed to prevent future shortages.



In Maine, some students arrived to private Berwick Academy in deluxe commercial motor coaches instead of the traditional yellow bus after a contractor lacked enough drivers for bus routes.

© 2017 Associated Press