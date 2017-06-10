WLBZ
Forestry, tech advancement bond vote set for Tuesday

AP , WCSH 12:07 PM. EDT June 10, 2017

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine voters go to the polls Tuesday to decide a proposal that would fund advancements in aquaculture, marine technology, forestry and agriculture.

The Maine Technology Institute would distribute $45 million in grants for upgrades in those fields.

The Small Enterprise Growth Fund would direct the remaining $5 million to qualifying small businesses in fields like marine sciences, biotechnology and manufacturing.

It's the only item on the statewide ballot.

Elections officials anticipate a low turnout because of the absence of state and federal candidates on the ballot. But voters will decide municipal elections and local referendums.

