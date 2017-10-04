Former Kennebunk teacher accused of sexually assaulting student

KENNEBUNK, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A former Kennebunk High School teacher is facing several charges in connection with a sexual assault case being investigated by police.
Jill M. Lamontagne of Kennebunk turned herself in Wednesday, police said. The 29-year-old had recently been indicted by the York County Grand Jury on a total of 14 counts.
Kennebunk police said the indictment came after an investigation, which concluded that the former teacher was allegedly involved in a relationship with a male student under the age of 18 while she was a teacher at the school.
Lamontagne was charged with six counts of gross sexual contact, six counts of sexual abuse of a minor and two counts of unlawful sexual contact. She was booked and released after making $1,000 bail
She's scheduled to appear in York County Superior Court on Dec. 22.
© 2017 WCSH-TV
