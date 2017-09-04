Former LePage adviser behind anti-Medicaid expansion PAC

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - A former adviser to Maine's GOP governor is behind a new group opposed to Medicaid expansion.



Mainers are set to vote on a Nov. 7 ballot question to require the state to apply for Medicaid expansion for adults under age 65 with incomes at or below 138 percent of the federal poverty line. Gov. Paul LePage opposes the move and has rejected Medicaid expansion several times.



LePage's former policy adviser Michael Hersey has registered the Welfare to Work political action committee to oppose the ballot question.



Critics say the expansion would be too costly. Republicans also want Democratic Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap to remove the word "insurance" from the question.



Those who qualify for MaineCare include 19- and 20-year-olds, individuals with disabilities, the elderly and certain low-income parents.

