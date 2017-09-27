Former Maine woman sentenced for raping a 3-year-old boy

Sarah Conway, 28, wipes away tears in court Wednesday during her sentencing hearing on child sexual assault charges. (Photo: Joe Phelan/Kennebec Journal)

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - A New Hampshire woman has been sentenced to eight years in prison for sexually assaulting a 3-year-old boy when she was living in Oakland, Maine.

Sarah Conway was convicted of gross sexual assault on May 31, but said the sexual act was involuntary because her boyfriend forced her to do it.

Conway and her boyfriend, 38-year-old Stephen Smith, were arrested in 2015.

He was previously sentenced to 18 years in prison for sexually abusing two of her kids. Conway, who's 28, was sentenced Wednesday in Augusta.

The children, who were 5 and 3 at the time of the crimes, are currently in foster care with family members and supervised by New Hampshire child protection authorities. Conway most recently resided in Canaan, New Hampshire.

© 2017 Associated Press