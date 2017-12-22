Former Waldoboro teacher charged with sex with student

WALDOBORO, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A former teacher in Waldoboro was arrested Thursday and charged with having sexual relations with a student in the fall of 2016 at a school where she worked.

43-year-old Nancy Leigh An Brann, of Windsor, told police she had relations with a student who was under the age of 14 in the fall of 2016 at the Coastal Christian School in Waldoboro. Ms. Brann was a teacher at the school at the time, according to Lincoln County Sheriff's Deputy Lieutenant Michael Murphy.

Murphy said the victim corroborated Brann's story.

Brann turned herself into the Two Bridges Regional Jail Thursday. She was arrested on charges of Gross Sexual Assault and Unlawful Sexual Contact.

Lt. Murphy said there is no information the School Administration had any knowledge of these alleged offenses prior to being notified by Investigators. Brann was dismissed by the school shortly after these offenses for unrelated issues.

Murphy said there is no evidence that Brann is teaching anywhere else at this time.

Bail was set at $10,000, unsecured, with the conditions that Ms. Brann not have contact with the victim, not to return to Coastal Christian School, and have no contact with children under the age of 16.

