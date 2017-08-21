Four Highway deaths in one weekend in Maine

AVON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — State Police say a 41-year-old man was killed Sunday evening when his pickup hit a tree and caught fire in the Franklin County Town of Avon.

Police say Jason Flagg of Strong died at the scene, on Mile Square Road just after 6 p.m. Police say speed was likely a factor in the crash.

Flagg's death raises the highway deaths over the weekend in Maine to four.

Friday night a man died when his truck overturned in Lebanon and a man was killed in Searsmont in a two car crash on Route 3.

Saturday night, a man on his motorcycle died after a crash in Hollis.

