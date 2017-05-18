Fox reports Former CEO Roger Ailes dead

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 19: Fox News chairman Roger Ailes walks with his wife Elizabeth Tilson. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) (Photo: Drew Angerer, 2016 Getty Images)

(CNBC) — Media titan Roger Ailes, who resigned from his positions as chairman and CEO of Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network amid sexual harassment allegations, has died.

Ailes resigned from Fox in the wake of former Fox News Channel Host Gretchen Carlson's sexual harassment lawsuit against him. Ailes had denied the allegations.

Ailes founded Fox News and helped shape the modern cable news landscape in the process.

Drudge Report first reported the news that he had died.

In a statement to Drudge Report, his wife Elizabeth Ailes said, "I am profoundly sad and heartbroken to report that my husband, Roger Ailes, passed away this morning. Roger was a loving husband to me, to his son Zachary, and a loyal friend to many. He was also a patriot, profoundly grateful to live in a country that gave him so much opportunity to work hard, to rise—and to give back. During a career that stretched over more than five decades, his work in entertainment, in politics, and in news affected the lives of many millions. And so even as we mourn his death, we celebrate his life..."

No cause of death was given.

Copyright 2017 WCSH