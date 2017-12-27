Diamond rings at Springer's Jewelers in Portland, Maine

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Springer’s Jewelers has released the official results of their “Let It Snow” holiday promotion and if you were hoping to cash in you're out of luck. The official measurement, conducted by third party Weather Analytics LLC., is 4.3”, missing the required 6” inches.

Springer's Jewelry has three locations, one in downtown Portland, Bath and Portsmouth, New Hampshire. It’s been open since 1870.

If 6-inches or more fell on Christmas at its Portsmouth location, then more than 400 customers would have been refunded their money within 60 days. The owner of Springer’s told NEWS CENTER he was hoping it snowed enough to hand out the free jewelry.

"We have come close a couple times, but it hasn't happened. Its happened in other markets, but not this market,” said Rick Beaulieu. “Being in New England where it does snow, it's very possibly it's going to happen someday."

The store predicted around $1 million worth of gifts were dependent on the weather.

