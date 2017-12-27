Frozen pipes a concern in sub-zero temperatures

SACO, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - With sub-zero temperatures expected over the next several nights throughout Maine, freezing pipes are a concern.

If a pipe does burst inside your home or basement it can cause significant damage. There are some things you can do in advance to prevent pipes from freezing.

As Field Service Coordinator with Maine Water, Kevin Frazier has seen it all inside homes with burst pipes.

“Oh yes, many times. Sometimes it’s a minimum thing, sometimes it’s major thing”, he said.

Frazier says the first thing you should do is become aware of where your water shut off valve is. If you do have a burst pipe, turning it off immediately will limit the damage.

Basements are the one place where pipes freeze the most. There’s typically a lack of heat down there.

“Cellar windows, bulk heads, cellar doors, sometimes they’re cracked open, sometime there’s a broken window that the homeowner doesn’t know about”, he said.

By eliminating sources of cold air entering your home, you can prevent pipes from freezing.

“Check your cellar windows, check your openings, your doors, anything that’s near a water pipe, because it doesn’t take much for them to freeze”, Frazier said.

You can also wrap the pipes in Styrofoam insulation. Its’ inexpensive and you can pick it up at any hardware store. Some small preventative measures can prevent some big headaches.

