Frustrations set in for home heating fuel customers

NAPLES (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Frustration is setting in for home heating fuel customers all across the state. One woman says she is without heat and has no idea when her propane tanks will be filled again.

Joanne Jordan says she reached out to her propane dealer, Pitstop Fuels, before Christmas. Jordan says she reached out to them via email also a lot of phone calls, never received any message back. So we went with her to their offices to try to get some answers.

'I have two accounts for propane that I don't have a backup option,' said Jordan. 'I can't get K-1 to put in the tanks, they threatened to lock up my tanks if I put an accessory tank on so I don't know what the solution is."

Joanne—like so many, is looking for solutions.

Pit Stop—like many companies in the heating business, is overwhelmed with phone calls…and customers are frustrated to hear their recording.

Pitstop Fuels sent NEWS CENTER Maine a statement that said they have added 40 dedicated phone lines to handle over 1000 calls per day and increased its delivery workforce by 45 percent.

The company also says a contributing factor is a shortage of qualified delivery drivers. They said they hope to have all issues resolved soon.

Pitstop's website touts that "today more than ever, we see the need in our community for the quality customer service…"

Late Monday afternoon, the company updated its phone message to say, 'Keep trying until you speak to us. Note, we are scheduling for deliveries for no sooner than 1/24/18.'

Jordan says she will either have to be patient or find another way to heat (her) homes.

'We all have to find our own solutions, to be our own advocate, it's because sometimes you're left to just figure things out. Yankee Ingenuity.'

