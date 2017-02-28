Fugitive from New Hampshire arrested by Maine State Police

Soto's seized drugs (Photo: Maien State Police)

(NEWS CENTER) -- Maine State Police conducted an interstate drug enforcement detail on Tuesday. A major arrest in the effort was a reported fugitive from New Hampshire.

Near Wells, state police stopped a car for a traffic violation.

According to MSP, Anthony Soto, 31, of Rochester N.H., was a passenger in the vehicle that had been pulled over. The responding trooper discovered Soto was a wanted man from Strafford County, New Hampshire, for a probation violation in relation to drug trafficking.

In Maine, Soto was in possession of scheduled drugs.

Seized drugs include:

Cocaine

Oxycodone

Suboxone

Soto's bail for drug possession has been set at $15,000 but no bail has been permitted related to his fugitive charge.

Soto will make a court appearance in Springvale on Wednesday. Eventually, Soto will be extradited back to New Hampshire.

