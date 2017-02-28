Fugitive from New Hampshire arrested by Maine State Police

(NEWS CENTER) -- Maine State Police conducted an interstate drug enforcement detail on Tuesday. A major arrest in the effort was a reported fugitive from New Hampshire.
Near Wells, state police stopped a car for a traffic violation.
According to MSP, Anthony Soto, 31, of Rochester N.H., was a passenger in the vehicle that had been pulled over. The responding trooper discovered Soto was a wanted man from Strafford County, New Hampshire, for a probation violation in relation to drug trafficking.
In Maine, Soto was in possession of scheduled drugs.
Seized drugs include:
- Cocaine
- Oxycodone
- Suboxone
Soto's bail for drug possession has been set at $15,000 but no bail has been permitted related to his fugitive charge.
Soto will make a court appearance in Springvale on Wednesday. Eventually, Soto will be extradited back to New Hampshire.
Copyright 2017 WCSH
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs