Gardiner woman missing for several days

GARDINER, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Police are trying to locate a young woman from Gardiner that was last seen days ago in the Augusta area.

Gardiner PD is looking for 27-yr-old Megan Gregory.

Police say her family has not seen or heard from her in several days and they are quite concerned.

Gregory is 5'4', approximately 130-140lbs, blond hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing black yoga pants, a blue sweatshirt, and flip flops.

Gardiner Police Department asks anyone with information to call them at (207) 624-7076.

© 2017 WCSH-TV