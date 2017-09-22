Get your butt outside this weekend!

(NEWS CENTER) - It may be the first day of fall, but the weather is looking downright summery and there is so much to do in Maine over the next couple of weekends. Don't believe us? Just ask Shannon Bryan from fitmaine.com. Here's her list of really cool stuff you can enjoy outdoors for the rest of September:

Acadia Night Sky Festival

Thursday through Sunday, Sept. 21-24

Acadia National Park

Some events free, various prices for others

www.acadianightskyfestival.com



There’s plenty of star gazing all weekend long, as well as speakers, photography workshops, boat cruises and a Star Party on Cadillac Mountain Saturday night. Go on a Bioluminescent & Star Gazing Paddle (7-10 p.m. each night – $55) in Castine Harbor under a blanket of stars and in the midst of bioluminescent organisms of the water that swirl and light up with every stroke of your paddle. Free park entrance days at Acadia National Park Sept. 30

Forest Bathing Walks

10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24

Hidden Valley Nature Center, Jefferson

$25, $20 Midcoast Concervancy Members

www.midcoastconservancy.org

This leisurely guided walk through the woods is all about "taking in the atmosphere" and enjoying nature. You'll walk maybe a mile over the course of two hours, which means an easy-going pace and plenty of time to soak in the sights and smells.

Great Maine Outdoor Weekend

Friday through Sunday, Sept. 29 to Oct. 1

Events around Maine

Many events free

www.greatmaineoutdoorweekend.org

Great Maine Outdoor Weekend boasts an entire weekend of activities around the state. Most are family and beginner friendly and many are free. Activities include sea kayak and canoe tours, hikes, nature walks, trail running, paddleboarding, rock climbing and festivals.

Camden Snow Bowl Trail Fest

Saturday, Sept. 30

Camden Snow Bowl, Camden

$30-$50

www.baxteroutdoors.com

Racers can bike, run, or both! The 5K run climbs one side of Ragged Mountain. The 10K bike will climb the same trial, and diverge off onto single-track. There will also be a 3K run option for those wanting to experience trail running without the 1,000-foot climb. Solo, team, run only, bike only, or run AND bike. Plenty of options! Plus food, music, vendors, films, and Baxter beer.

Deer Farm CX

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30

Applegate Deer Farm, West Newfield

$10-$35

https://www.facebook.com/deerfarmcx/

Cyclo-cross is part bike race, part carry-your-bike-over-obstacles. And the the Deer Farm CX includes competitive, non competitive, and kids races all day. There’s a 5K trail run, too, and tours of the deer farm, local beer and venison burgers.

The Great Inflatable Race

9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30

The Brunswick Landing, Brunswick

$25, $39.99 VIP

www.thegreatinflatablerace.com/maine

You’ll run, bounce, and laugh your way to the finish during this family friendly event. Pick your start time and start planning your team’s costumes (which aren’t required, but are certainly encouraged)! Proceeds support Seeds of Independence.



