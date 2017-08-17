'Getting the boot' is a good thing at new L.L. Bean plant

Sen. Susan Collins offered her best wishes to workers at the opening of a new L.L. Bean manufacturing facility in Lewiston

LEWISTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- L.L. Bean is helping Mainers pull themselves up by the bootstraps by putting them to work making bootstraps and every other part of the boot as well.

Sen. Susan Collins offered her best wishes to workers on Thursday at the opening of the new manufacturing facility in Lewiston.

The new L.L. Bean manufacturing facility in Lewiston puts its sole on display

