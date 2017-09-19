Girl beckoned by men in vehicle

police-sirens (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

OWLS HEAD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- An encounter in Owls Head has police reminding parents to teach their kids about dealing with strangers.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office took a report on Monday afternoon about a vehicle that pulled up alongside a young girl. The three men inside the vehicle tried to convince her to ride with them. When they persisted despite her refusal, the girl ran into a wooded area and made her way home safely.

The sheriff's office posted the details to their Facebook page with a warning to parents.

© 2017 WCSH-TV