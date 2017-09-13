Remember 911 (Photo: Alex Baxter)

GORHAM, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Hurricane Irma apparently threw off the 9/11 remembrance on Monday at one Maine high school.

A NEWS CENTER Maine viewer e-mailed us with concerns about why Gorham High School didn’t observe a moment of silence on 9/11. We reached out the principal to find out what happened.

Principal Brian Jandreau said it was an unintentional mistake.

Jandreau admitted his mind was on his family and family of his staff that were caught in the path of Hurricane Irma in Florida. Once he realized what happened, he marked the anniversary on Tuesday, September 12.

The school held a moment of silence to honor 9/11 victims, including GHS alum Stephen Ward. Ward worked in one of the twin towers and died during the attack.

Principal Jandreau said there was “no malice” in not having the event Monday and added the school held an event every year to remember 9/11 victims and said anyone with concerns over the remembrance happening a day later can call him at the school.

