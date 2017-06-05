WLBZ
Gov. Christie, nurse quarantined for Ebola may settle lawsuit soon

Portland Press Herald , WCSH 9:36 AM. EDT June 05, 2017

EWARK, N.J.  (PPH) — New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is nearing a settlement in a lawsuit filed by a nurse who was quarantined in 2014 after working in Sierra Leone during the deadly Ebola outbreak, according to court documents.

Attorneys representing Christie said in a letter last week to District Judge James Clark that the governor reached the agreement to settle “in principle” with Kaci Hickox.

