Gov. LePage urges Mainers to stay off roads ahead of treacherous road conditions

Snow fall in a forest (Photo: Glow Images, Inc)

(AP/NEWS CENTER Maine) — As the first Nor'easter of 2018 barrels toward Maine, Governor Paul LePage is urging Mainers to stay home and off the roads.

“Travel conditions are expected to be treacherous,” said Governor LePage. “I encourage Mainers to stay off the roads and avoid traveling unless it is an emergency. Avoiding unnecessary travel will keep accidents to a minimum and allow state and municipal road crews to safely go about their work.”

All state offices are closed Thursday because of the blizzard that is expected to dump double-digit snowfall on much of Maine, bring high winds and potential flooding hazards.

The Maine Legislature delayed Thursday hearings and work sessions and will reschedule them later. Lawmakers have hundreds of bills to sort through this year, on top of the need to figure out the future of voter-approved Medicaid expansion and recreational marijuana sales.

Lawmakers were set to review bills addressing child care providers and the regulations, appeals process and other rules that apply to them. The Legislature's inland fisheries and wildlife committee was scheduled to consider moose permits and hunting and fishing licensing.

Democrats say they are focused on implementing Medicaid expansion but have no plans to fund it. Republican Senate Leader and gubernatorial candidate Garrett Mason told WGAN-AM on Tuesday he'd love to see expansion repealed.



