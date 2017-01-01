Year-In-Review

Maine's most talked-about stories of 2017

Read Story M. Kmack
News

Man accused of abandoning beagles and puppies charged animal cruelty

Read Story Ted Varipatis
Politics

Governor and legislators begin search for agreement on marijuana

Read Story Don Carrigan
News

Shelters prepare for surge in numbers due to frigid cold

Read Story Vivien Leigh
Local

Does the cold have you feeling the 'winter blues' or is it more?

Read Story Zach Blanchard
Morning-Report

A forecast so cold, even Cory is weak in the knees

Read Story M. Kmack
HEADLINES

Updated 6:31 AM. EST

  • Grid
  • List
Show More News
    Your Take
    • 2017-2018 Bangor Symphony Orchestra season

      2017-2018 Bangor Symphony Orchestra season
    • Missouri woman completes college finals while in labor

      Missouri woman completes college finals while in labor
    RIGHT NOW WEATHER
    Bangor, ME
    9 PM
    2°
    3 AM
    -5°
    9 AM
    -2°
    3 PM
    8°