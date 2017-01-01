HEADLINES
Updated 6:31 AM. EST
- Grid
- List
- Sports
Down by 26? Hold our drinks, say CelticsDown by 26? Hold our drinks, say Celtics Al Horford sinks hook shot in last three seconds to complete a 26-point Celtics comeback
- Sports
- 13 hours ago
- News
NC man arrested in connection with Millinocket murder, another soughtNC man arrested in connection with Millinocket murder, another sought
- News
- 9 hours ago
- News
Five charged with attempted murder in CalaisFive charged with attempted murder in Calais
- News
- 1 day ago
- News
Critics vow to keep signature-gatherers at Maine pollsCritics vow to keep signature-gatherers at Maine polls
- News
- 45 minutes ago
- News
LePage issues declaration to continue heating oil deliveriesLePage issues declaration to continue heating oil deliveries
- News
- 47 minutes ago
- News
Journey House breaking down barriers to substance abuse recoveryJourney House breaking down barriers to substance abuse recovery
- News
- 1 hour ago
- News
Snowmobile season off to early start, wardens stress safetySnowmobile season off to early start, wardens stress safety Wardens urge snowmobilers to prepare for the worst, especially in these frigid temperatures
- News
- 1 hour ago
- 207
Folk singer, Ellis Paul, plays a few new songs in our studioFolk singer, Ellis Paul, plays a few new songs in our studio Ellis Paul stops by the 207 studio to play new music.
- 207
- 1 hour ago
- News
Maine breweries to get big tax cuts under new overhaulMaine breweries to get big tax cuts under new overhaul
- News
- 1 hour ago
- 207
Disney movies help restore voice that autism stoleDisney movies help restore voice that autism stole Owen had developed what’s known as regressive autism.
- 207
- 1 hour ago
- News
"They made a business decision, and so did I," James Harrison tells why he left the Steelers"They made a business decision, and so did I," James Harrison tells why he left the Steelers
- News
- 1 hour ago
- 207
Nothing rings in the New Year like a bundt cake!Nothing rings in the New Year like a bundt cake!
- 207
- 1 hour ago
-
Nation-World
Officials: Nearly half of Puerto Rico clients without power
-
Nation-World
Mom's weight loss resolutions are so real they might actually work
-
Nation-World
The best Alexa commands to try with your new Echo
-
Nation-World
New York City apartment fire: Child playing with stove apparently sparked fire
-
Nation-Now
4 psychological tricks to help stick to your New Year's resolutions
-
Nation-World
Fast-food chain tests 'Merry Munchie Meals' for pot smokers
-
Nation-World
Italian company 'Steve Jobs' wins trademark battle against Apple
-
Nation-World
'Dr Phil' guests, including 'Survivor' Todd Herzog, claim show put them at risk
-
Nation-World
Mother-daughter duo save man's life during cross-country flight
-
Nation-World
Trump: US could use some 'good old global warming' during cold snap
-
Nation-World
Apple apologizes for iPhone slowdowns, lowers cost of replacement batteries
-
Nation-World
How many alcoholic drinks are too many per week?
-
Nation-World
Doug Jones certified as winner of Alabama special election
-
Nation-World
Merriam Webster tweets about 'doggo' and gets trolled with cute dog pics
-
Nation-Now
Still thinking about your New Year's resolutions? This year, try…
-
Nation-World
Claire's pulls makeup from its shelves over asbestos concerns
-
Nation-World
Dozens killed in attack on Shiite cultural center in Kabul; ISIS claims…
-
Nation-World
Biggest sports stories of 2017
-
Nation-World
How to keep your dog or cat safe in cold weather
-
Nation-World
Thousands of Puerto Rico police owed overtime call in sick
-
News
46 mins ago 7:25 p.m.
Critics vow to keep signature-gatherers at Maine polls
-
News
48 mins ago 7:22 p.m.
LePage issues declaration to continue heating oil deliveries
-
News
1 hour ago 6:53 p.m.
Journey House breaking down barriers to substance abuse recovery
-
News
1 hour ago 6:47 p.m.
Snowmobile season off to early start, wardens stress safety
-
207
1 hour ago 6:57 p.m.
Folk singer, Ellis Paul, plays a few new songs in our studio
-
News
2 hour ago 6:40 p.m.
Maine breweries to get big tax cuts under new overhaul
-
Forecast
2 hour ago 6:40 p.m.
Local Weather Forecast
-
-
207
2 hour ago 6:37 p.m.
Disney movies help restore voice that autism stole
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
News
2 hour ago 6:16 p.m.
"They made a business decision, and so did I," James Harrison tells why…
-
News
2 hour ago 6:10 p.m.
Man accused of abandoning beagles and puppies charged animal cruelty
-
Year-In-Review
56 mins ago 7:14 p.m.
Maine's most talked-about stories of 2017
-
Study: Body Watches Weight With Internal 'Bathroom Scale'
-
207
1 hour ago 6:50 p.m.
Nothing rings in the New Year like a bundt cake!
-
2017's Most Obnoxious Beauty Trends
-
Just What Does 'Ald Lang Syne' Mean Anyway?
-
Nation-World
4 hour ago 4:05 p.m.
Officials: Nearly half of Puerto Rico clients without power
-
Pomegranate Champagne Cocktail Recipe
-
How to Make New Year's Cascarones
-
How to Make Personalized Party Horns