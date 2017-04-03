Michael Herrmann, 47, of South Mountain Road, Greene

GREENE, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A Greene man has been charged with aggravated animal cruelty for what authorities describe as a needless and cruel killing of two cats.

According to Animal Control Officer Wendell Strout, Michael Herrmann, 47, said in an interview that "with his knowledge of martial arts, he knew how to choke things out."

Stout began investigating the case in March after he found out a pair of cats had been disposed of in a manner legally considered cruel.

Strout wrote in a court affidavit that Herrmann led him to the dead cats and their carriers in the woods.

The affidavit also states that Herrmann told police that he didn't have time to take the cats to the Humane Society. He said, "where he felt they would be killed, anyway." He also didn't want the cats in his home, because his daughter is allergic.

Police issued and arrest warrant for him but Herrmann turned himself in at the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn on Friday and was bailed out later in the day. Herrmann will still have to face the charges in court.

As part of his bail conditions, Herrmann will be prohibited from having care or control of animals of any kind.

