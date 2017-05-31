Group of Mainers protest for more money for education

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A group of demonstrators lined the hallways outside the House and Senate chambers in Augusta on Wednesday to pressure legislators to put more money for schools into the new state budget.

The group called Progressive Women of Maine not only want more money for publics schools, they also want the state to keep the 3% tax on higher incomes passed by voters in November for education.

That issue is central to a new state budget.

Democrats and Republicans in the Legislature are currently far apart on the issue, and so far there is not a likely compromise on the horizon.

The new state budget has to be finally passed into law by June 30 to avoid a state government shutdown. School funding appears to be the key to an agreement.

