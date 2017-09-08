Half a million Mainers exposed in Equifax data breach

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Mainers are not immune to a nationwide data breach into the files of Equifax -- the Maine Bureau of Consumer Credit Protection reports that about 524,517 Mainers are affected.
Equifax's Chairman and CEO Rick Smith released a video apology Friday morning. "I deeply regret this issue and I apologize to all of our affected consumers and all of our partners." Smith said. The breach took place sometime between May and July 29, 2017 but wasn't made public until September 7th. The information obtained by hackers includes social security numbers, dates of birth, addresses and drivers license numbers.
The Bureau recommends that Mainers with concerns about the security of their credit reports freeze or lock their accounts. Learn how to that here. You should also check your bank and credit card statements for any unauthorized purchases.
