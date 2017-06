Hannaford Supermarket (Photo: John Patriquin, Portland Press Herald)

Hannaford Supermarket is recalling its ham club sandwich, tuna club sandwich, and seafood stuffing. The items may contain milk, which is not mentioned as an ingredient on the product label.

Details:

• Hannaford Ham Salads Club Sandwich, 5.1 oz., UPC #4126816589

• Hannaford Tuna Salad Club, 5.1 oz., UPC #4126816589

• Hannaford Seafood Stuffing, 10 oz., UPC#4126820509.

© 2017 WCSH-TV