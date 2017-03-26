Sen. Collins talks AHCA vote

Maine senator, Susan Collins, in Bangor.

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – Sen. Susan Collins is sharing her thoughts on Friday's failed attempt by Congress to vote on a Republican healthcare plan to replace Obamacare.

She told NEWS CENTER Saturday morning she wasn’t surprised by the outcome though at one point she thought the legislation might squeak through.

"At one point during the day, I thought that it might narrowly pass,” she said. “As the day went on, it became evident that the moderates were holding very strong in their opposition and the right-wing Freedom Caucus also did not like the bill for completely opposite reasons.”

Collins thinks President Trump made the same mistake as President Obama -- trying to push a healthcare bill through Congress without bi-partisan support.

“My hope is that the lesson from this debacle is that healthcare reform should be bipartisan,” Collins explained. “That was the mistake that President Obama made when he pushed through the Affordable Care Act and it’s the mistake that President Trump was making when he tried to push through the House bill with only Republican votes. With an issue as complex and as significant as healthcare is to every American family, we should try to achieve a bipartisan reform bill and that’s my goal.”

The Senator already has a healthcare plan of her own she says makes fixes to problems with the Affordable Care Act.

She says the proposal is getting more attention from Republicans and even some Democrats as a viable new plan.

