Collins/GOP senators plan to introduce 'Obamacare' replacement

(NEWS CENTER) -- Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) and Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) will offer a plan to replace the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare. Collins says The Patient Freedom Act would increase choice and access to affordable health care. Details on options available to states are not available, but the bill is expected to be introduced within the next week.

In a speech on the senate floor Tuesday afternoon, Collins said "My concern with the repeal and delay plan is that the Obamacare exchanges, already on very shaky financial grounds, would go into a death spiral as consumers would face uncertainty and insurers would have no basis for pricing their policies."Obamacare exchanges, already on very shaky financial grounds, would go into a death spiral as consumers would face uncertainty and insurers would have no basis for pricing their policies."

Collins added "I'm pleased to see a growing consensus among members of both the Senate and the House that we must repair the ACA and provide reforms at nearly the same time that we repeal the law in order to protect families who rely on the program and to give insurers time to transition to a new marketplace that is based on more choices for consumers."

Collins says the bill will be based on a measure she and Sen. Cassidy introduced in 2015.

She says it "would allow states to have more choices. If they like the Affordable Care Act, they can keep the Affordable Care Act. If they want to go an alternative route that is more patient-centered, that would provide more choices and help to restrain costs, they could do that too and the federal government would bundle the funding that would otherwise be used for the ACA subsidies and expansion of Medicaid in their state and allow them to proceed along a more creative route."

Sen. Collins says "we'll be talking more about the specifics of our bill when we introduce it, but I'm excited about this approach. I'm not saying that it's perfect, but it's important that we put specific proposals on the table that our colleagues can coalesce around, debate, and refine so that we can move ahead and remove the fear and uncertainty of families who are relying on coverage through the exchanges without putting an undue burden on the employers who create jobs in this country."

