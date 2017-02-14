Doctors adjusting to Maine's stricter opioid prescription limits.

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

HAMPDEN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- According to Maine DHHS, 3 out of every 4 people who become addicted to opioids get hooked on prescription pills first. While no one is disputing Maine has an opioid problem, there are some questioning some of Maine's new stricter measures to control the growing opioid epidemic.

In January a new state law went into effect limiting the amount of opioids doctors can prescribe. The new state law requires all physicians to use the state's prescription monitoring program , a statewide database that tracks how much opioids are prescribed.

The new law limits the number of opioids doctors can prescribe to 100 morphine milligram equivalents or MME per day. And Prescriptions can only be doled out in 7-day increments.

Dr. Jack Forbush, a primary care physician based in Hampden knows there's an opioid problem but is not sold on the solution.

"I understand the intent behind it I understand we need to get a handle on the opioid crisis I understand what's driving it I just think we need to use a scalpel instead of an ax," he said.

His main concern is that the law applies a one size fits all approach that mandates limits on pain medications doctors can prescribe.

"I saw three people today who have the inoperable disease we have tapered them as much as possible and still cannot get them below that line in the sand the state law now requires," he said.

The State says doctors and other prescribers have a grace period until July to get their patients tapered down, and there are exceptions for those requiring hospice and palliative care.

Forbush worries there may be some who fall through the cracks.

"I look at the patient now and say it doesn't matter what I think it doesn't matter what you need what matters is what the law says you can have," he said.

But Public Health Officials say these new limits are not arbitrary and are based on sound research.

"The dose is at a limit where the patient could have a more harmful outcome right so it really seems from the research that other than drugs that are used for fatal conditions like cancer drugs for example that opioids are the most dangerous drugs abused for non-fatal conditions," explained Dr. Chris Pezzullo, the Chief Medical Officer for MaineCare. He says the reality is that these new limits may mean some people have to make some changes and some doctors too, to a new normal in dealing with pain.

"We've gotten maybe habituated in the country to thinking the goal is to have a pain of zero maybe what we should be looking at is the pain low enough so the patient can be functional," Dr. Pezullo said.

State officials believe the Prescription Monitoring Program will reduce the number of people shopping for prescriptions from Doctor to Doctor. In other states with PMP programs that are actively used, they say the program has worked in reducing the number of opioids being prescribed and point to a Brandeis University study to support those claims.

The law strengthening the Prescription Monitoring Program was approved by the legislature with input from the Maine Medical Association.

