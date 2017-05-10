Every patient has stitches at teddy bear clinic

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Not only do the patients all have stuffed noses, everything about them is stuffed at the teddy bear clinic in Bangor.

Children brought their favorite stuffed animals to be examined by the staff at St. Joseph Healthcare on Wednesday. St. Joseph's holds the event each year with the goal of making a trip to the hospital less scary for kids by showing them the tools and procedures that they can expect to encounter when it's their turn for a checkup.

Tonya Brown took a break from her usual duties as an emergency room nurse to attend to a stuffed dog that was brought to the hospital by six-year-old Zoe McCrum. Zoe took an active role in the exam by using a stethoscope and helping to take an x-ray.

© 2017 WLBZ-TV