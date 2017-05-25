Close up view of older couple holding hands (Photo: Image by Catherine MacBride)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Holding hands, a little back rub, a kiss goodnight; these small acts of affection might just save your marriage or relationship

Licensed family therapist Jack Burke say studies show decreased affection can be the greatest contributor to divorce and that arguing or fighting can actually be done without damaging the relationship.

Burke says couples who can fight and argue without doing damage to their relationship have a strong attachment and a strong emotional connection.

Burke says all the things we think cause divorce like money, kids, time are subject we fight about but they are not the reason we get divorced. He says we fight about them because we are not emotionally attached to our significant others.

The importance of human touch should be of little surprise to most people. There are many studies that show the importance of touch in children's development.

While most people recognize the importance of snuggling an infant or hugging a young child, Burke says sometimes we forget how important touch is even for adults.

