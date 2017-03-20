Eye-Opening Documentary Uncovers Dangerous Syndrome Caused by Early Abuse and Neglect

BANGOR, Maine (NEWSCENTER) - Researchers have recently discovered a link between early abuse and neglect and a dangerous syndrome called toxic stress in children.

Filmmakers James Redford and Karen Pritzker created a documentary called "Resilience: The Biology of Stress and the Science of Hope" which takes an in-depth look at the biology behind Toxic Stress caused by adverse childhood experiences. Toxic Stress is a condition that causes the release of certain hormones that greatly harm a child's body and brain. It is said to place the child at a greater risk of disease like diabetes and asthma, homelessness, incarceration and even early death.

The documentary also discusses various types of cutting-edge therapy that are designed to protect children from the effects of Toxic Stress.

Community viewings of "Resilience: The Biology of Stress and the Science of Hope" will be held at the following locations:

March 20, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. at the Bangor Masonic Foundation - Wellman Commons.

March 24, 2017 at 12:00 p.m. at the Bangor Public Library.

Copyright 2017 WLBZ