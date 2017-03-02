Scientists at MDI lab discover tiny molecule that could heal damaged heart

L-R: Dr. Kevin Strange, Dr. Voot P Yin (Photo: Catching Health)

BAR HARBOR, Maine (Catching Health) — MDI Biological Laboratory in Mount Desert Island, Maine has been awarded a patent on a tiny molecule called MSI-1436.

This is a big deal for two reasons:

1. It’s a first for MDI.

2. It paves the way for a possible drug that would repair and regenerate damaged heart tissue.

Tissue regeneration

Our bodies already have a remarkable ability to repair and regenerate damaged tissue. Think of how skin heals after a cut or surgery, how torn muscles repair themselves, how you could lose a huge portion of your liver and it would be able to regenerate itself, how broken bones knit.

