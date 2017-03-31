What all women need to know about gynecologic cancers

(Catching Health) — Lightning speed. That’s how quickly cancer took my friend’s life. Her name was Jan Willis and she was only 64 years old. A devoted wife, mother, new grandmother, aunt and friend.
» READ THE FULL STORY AT CATCHINGHEALTH.COM
I don’t think I’ve ever met anyone as competitive as Jan. No matter what it was, a game of cards or a game on the tennis court, Jan liked to win. We all expected she’d beat cancer as well, but on February 5th, a mere three months after she was diagnosed with stage III fallopian tube cancer, Jan died. I still can’t wrap my brain around it.
Copyright 2017 Catching Health
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs