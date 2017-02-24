Helping children cope through traumatic death

The Center for Grieving Children

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Kandee Wayland is accused of violating a protection order and attacking her estranged husband, Scott Wayland, outside of his mother's home Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, the couple's children were witnesses to the attack. While eyes are on their mother's trial, they are staying with family members.

The program director for the Center For Grieving Children says they will need love, support and family.

Susan Giambalvo says any death can be traumatic for a child, no matter the circumstance, and it's important to find a balance between offering them space, and getting them the help they need.

"One of the most important things is to really help reassure children. Their world can feel - and rightfully so - totally turned upside down, so as a parent or caregiver you want to be in a position to help them feel more calm; reassure them about their safety; give them opportunities if they do want to talk, to listen to what they have to say, and help them express their feelings using words," said Giambalvo.

"Also recognizing that talking about the person who died or what happened may be very upsetting for them and that's where they just might need that space and more skills to help them to be able to do that."

The center has a collection of resources for young people; you can find out more by clicking here

Copyright 2017 WCSH