Helping with suicide loss and the grief process

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Suicide is a difficult topic to talk about -- and we know that it affects so many people.

We lose one Mainer to suicide every day and a half.

We chatted with 3 women who have lost loved ones to suicide - and they all say they hope Tom's death will help break the stigma around mental health.

Cathy Farthing Streifel lost her brother to suicide two years ago.

She says nobody was aware he was suffering or had stopped going to work.

And when someone you care for commits suicide, there are often unanswerable questions - as well as complicated grief.

"You will go through a range of emotions and anger is certainly one of them with yourself and other people there is no rewind button there is no fix all for everybody be there aware, love your people and be there for your people."

Cathy is a member of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

The organization has a community walk in September to raise awareness and money, and as a way to pay tribute to loved ones.

If you would like more information, visit afsp.org.

